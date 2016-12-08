Bonnie June Webb Bogle

Bonnie June Webb Bogle, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in Ennis, Texas.

Bonnie was born in Dallas, Texas to Charlie Monroe and Clare Ellen (Besse) Webb on September 10, 1933. She grew up in Cedar Grove, Texas and attended school there. On May 9, 1953 she married Billy Ray Bogle and they made their home in Dallas, then to Mesquite and finally to Palmer.

She worked for the Mesquite ISD in the cafeteria, Mesquite Memorial Hospital as an aide and as a Private Duty Nurse. She was a member of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crochet, and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by sons: Billy Ray Bogle, Jr., Charlie Everett Bogle, Ronald Bogle and Donald Bogle; daughter, Cindy Lou (Bogle) DeChaume; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; brothers: Jessie Webb, Monroe Webb and Charlie Webb and sisters: Shirley Arms, Susie Teal and Judy Mocio.

She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years Billy Ray Bogle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Friday, December 2, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery of Dallas under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

