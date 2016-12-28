Brenda Kay Cottongame Grant

Brenda Kay Cottongame Grant, 59, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Brenda was born in Ennis, Texas to Joe Lee and Virgie Charlene (Murphy) Cottongame on August 19, 1957. She grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1975. On October 11, 1980 she married Bob Grant, the love of her life, and they made their home in Ennis.

She worked for Travelers Insurance Company for seventeen years and for Hamil and Harrison for over twenty-three years as the office manager. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmer. She enjoyed bingo, romance novels and travel. Her family was the joy of her life.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Bob Grant; sons: Nathan Grant and Jeffrey Grant; four grandchildren: Tabitha, Evan, Laura Ann and David Lee; brother, Joe Cottongame and wife, Patricia; sister, Norma Mercer and husband, Mike, nieces: Stacey Cottongame, Miranda Kay Mercer, Michelle Napps and husband, Jason and Melanie Mercer.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 6 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Mike Harrison officiating.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments