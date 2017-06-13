Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Bruce Rutledge Holley

Bruce Rutledge Holley, age 62, entered into eternal life Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Texoma Medical Center.
Bruce was born February 15, 1955 in Dallas, Texas to Elmer and Sara (Rutledge) Holley. He married the love of his life and soul mate, Vicki Bryant, on August 25, 1990 in Denison, Texas. He worked for 23 years for BAG CORP in Richardson, Texas. Bruce enjoyed genealogy, trivia, classic country music, playing games with his family, old movies and classic musicals. He devoted his life to the Lord and was a member of Park Avenue Church of Christ. He adored his family, was a loving husband, daddy, grandpa, son and brother. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, we know he will live forever in our hearts.
Mr. Holley leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 27 years, Vicki Holley of Sherman, TX, son, Jamie Holley and wife, Kristi of River Oaks, TX, daughters, Jessica Miles and husband, Austin of Sadler, TX and Jordan Honeycutt and husband, Zach of Sherman, TX, five grandchildren, Grayson and Hannah Honeycutt, Emma and Abby Miles, and Ellis Holley, parents, Elmer and Sarah Holley of Tool, TX, brothers, Steve Holley, Roy Holley and wife, Sue, Matt Holley and wife, Mary, Jeff Holley, Brian Holley and wife, Kim, and Britt Holley and wife, Diane, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barnabas Center, Park Avenue Church of Christ.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

