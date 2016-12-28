Cecial Wilburn Christian

Tarleton
Cecil Wilburn Christian, 90, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Waxahachie, Texas.

Cecil was born in Garrett, Texas on April 19, 1926 to Edward James and Lilly (Shaw) Christian.  He grew up in Garrett and graduated from Ennis High School.  On November 3, 1950 he married the love of his life Freddie Whitehead and they made their home in Ennis.  Cecil served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII as an M.P.

He worked for Southern Auto and then devoted more than thirty years of service to Ennis Business Forms as a Pressman. He was a member of the Garrett Baptist Church and the VFW.  He enjoyed working on Ford and Ferguson tractors. He loved fishing and gardening.  His God and his family were the most important things in his life.

He is survived by sons: David Christian and wife, Marsha and Danny Christian; daughters: Debra Albertini and husband, Rae and Linda Kyser and husband, Clarence; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Don Christian and Bobby Christian and sister, Dorothy McCoy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of sixty-five years, Freddie Christian, son, Gary Christian, brother, James Christian and sister, Betty Mitchell.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Keith Bates officiating.  Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

