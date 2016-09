Cedric Robinson

Cedric Robinson, 34, passed away September 10, 2016.

Wake will be Friday, September 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Eternal Rest Chapel in DeSoto. Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Saintsville Church of God in Christ, 2200 N. Marsalis, Dallas, Tx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 1400 N. Hampton Rd. Desoto, Tx. 75115

