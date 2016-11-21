Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Daniel V. Garcia, 63, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Friday, November 18, 2016.

Daniel was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 24, 1953 to Esteban and Ramona (Villarreal) Garcia.  He grew up in Ennis, Texas.

He worked for Owens COOP for ten years, then Leggett and Platt for eight years in maintenance and SJO Brand.

He is survived by two sons: Ricky Sanchez and Daniel Garcia; one daughter, AnnaLisa Garcia; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers: Juan Garcia, Isreal Garcia, Armando Garcia, Lionel Garcia and Eddie Garcia and five sisters: Victoria Obregon, Gloria Garcia, Bobbie Coronado, Nora Reyes and Linda Jimenez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Esteban Garcia and Ramona Garcia; brother, David Garcia and sister, Esmeralda Zamora.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church.  Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

