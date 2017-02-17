David Lopez Vaca, Sr.

David Lopez Vaca, Sr., 77, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, surrounded by his family and friends. David was born in Huntsville, November, 12, 1939 to Geronimo Vaca and Dominga Lopez Vaca.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Mass of Christian burial is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor John McCaffrey officiating. Burial will take place in Ennis, TX at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery.

David graduated from Hearne High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Army National Guard of Texas and proudly served for six years. David worked in the railroad industry as a locomotive engineer for over 37 years. David and Virginia Flores Vaca were blessed to have three children, before the passing of Virginia. He would remarry Mary Louise Garza Vaca and loved her until his passing. David enjoyed his time playing golf, dancing with his wife, and traveling with friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. David was a strong man that humbly supported his family and friends. He leaves behind countless friends and loved ones and will be remembered as a hardworking and selfless, family man.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Geronimo and Dominga Vaca, of Hearne; his wife, Virginia Vaca, of Ennis; his sister, Faye Vallejo, of Hearne; his daughter, Regina Del Bosque, of Waxahachie.

Survivors include his dear wife, Mary Louise Garza Vaca, of Bryan; son, David Vaca, Jr. and wife, Bethany, of Longview; son, Stephen Vaca and wife, Carol, of Tulsa; step-daughter Lucia Ramirez and husband, Randy Ramirez, of Bryan; step-son Adrian Garza, of Bryan; brother, Frank Vaca, of Hearne; sister Minerva and husband, Johnny Trujillo, of Hearne; brother Ignacio Vaca and wife, Janie, of Rockdale; sister Margaret and husband, John Nieves, of Montgomery; grandchildren Eric Vaca and wife, Amber, of Longview; Luca, Lauren, Landon, Chloe, and Elizabeth Vaca; John Paul and Gabriella Ramirez; and great grandchildren Brian and Grey Vaca. Also surviving is Aunt Stella Dodson, of Hearne; and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School or Church 507 E. 26th St Bryan, TX 77803.

