Debbie Michelle Arnold

Debbie Michelle Arnold, 62, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Palmer.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Palmer. Interment will follow in the Bristol Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

