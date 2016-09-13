Dolores Liska

Dolores Liska, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2016, at her home in Ennis, Texas. She was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 28, 1932, to Edgar Lee and Bettie Marie (Lastovica) Festervan.

At an early age she moved to Abilene and then to Dallas where she graduated from North Dallas High School. She married Jack Hall, Sr. and they had two sons, Jack Jr., and Brad.

After the marriage ended, she acquired her certification as a dental assistant at Baylor Dental School and went to work for Medical Arts of Dallas.

While attending a Czech dance she met Frank Liska. They married two years later and made their home in Ennis, Texas. They raised two children, Dodie and Mark, passing on their Czech heritage and culture. She made it her goal in life to teach her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to polka, something she enjoyed doing. Her passion was her family and baking. No one left her house without treats from her freezer.

Dolores was as member of KJZT Society of Ennis and St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church where she assisted with the Rosary on Sundays.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Ridley; her four children, Jack Hall and wife Wendy, Brad Hall and wife Cindy, Dodie Humphries, Mark Liska and wife Jill, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2016, at Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Ennis.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bmmfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas. 972-878-2211.

Comments

comments