Dorothy Louise Gorden Pierce, born May 6, 1923, in Gunter, Texas passed away on June 12, 2017. She grew up in Littlefield and married Rio Sam Pierce on December 20, 1940. They were married for 75 years. They moved to Dallas in 1946 and then to Ennis in 1977 where she remained until her death. She is whole again in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. Hers was a life of service to God, family and friends. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was always on the move in some way be it cooking for family, sewing (if it could be done with a needle and thread she could do it) or crafting, working in her garden or spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves behind 3 children; Jenine Duarte, Rio Lynn Pierce and his wife Debbie and Philip Sam Pierce. She was greatly loved by her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was also looking forward to meeting her first great great granddaughter in October. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rio Sam Pierce; her parents, Ira Gorden and Lena Bella Talley Gorden; two brothers, Glen Gorden and Wayne Gorden and her son in law, Danny Duarte & many other Friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in the Church of Christ on Country Club Road with Scot Brazell officiating. Pallbearers will be Rio Pierce, David Mote, Mark Varnado, Ron Inmon, Jerry Dale Pierce and Ernest DeLuna. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the DFW National Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

