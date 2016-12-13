Doyle Gene Neighbors

Doyle Gene Neighbors, 70, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016 in Ennis, Texas.

Doyle was born in Jacksonville, Texas on January 24, 1946 to Jury “Lovie” and Frances (Moore) Neighbors. He grew up in the Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff area of Dallas and went to school in Oak Cliff. On January 20, 1979 he married Martha Dlabaj and they made their home in Telico.

He worked for over twenty-seven years at Owens-Corning Company as a chemical operator and worked on his own ranch. He was a member of KJT. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and trading old trucks and spending quality time with his grandson Jake.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Neighbors; sons: daughters: Christy Fitts and husband, Corey and Tracy Roberts Mageors and husband, Tony; sons: Robert Neighbors, Jury Wayne Neighbors and Mark Roberts;several grandchildren including one special grandson, Jake Fitts and sisters: Faith Patterson and husband, Thomas, Janice Wilkins and Joy Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Floyd Neighbors and one sister, Mary Lee Morris.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the Telico Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

