Elizabeth Hope Chambers

Elizabeth Hope Chambers passed from this life February 9, 2017 at Legend Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Ennis. She was born November 19, 1931, in St. Jo, Texas to James and Mattie Jones. Hope married Melvin D. Chambers on February 7, 1947. She was a long-time resident of Sherman, Texas and moved to Ennis eight years ago, to be with her daughter.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 69 years Melvin D. Chambers of Sherman, Texas; son, James Chambers and wife Tracey of Cooper, Texas; daughter, Pam Gillentine of Ennis, Texas; nine grandchildren, Wendi Chambers, Robert and Teresa Gillentine, Branden Chambers, Brandon, James, Christian, and Elizabeth Chambers, and Jacque Butler; nine great grandchildren, Kailey Gillentine, Sydney, Nicholas and Jayce Jackson, Ashlynn and Aubrey Butler, Charley, Jane and Robbie Gillentine, and Rebekah Chambers; brother, Pete Jones and wife Doris of Whitesboro, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hope was preceded in death by parents James and Mattie Jones and son-in-law Randy Gillentine.

A special thanks to the residents and staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for the friendship and caring over the past two years and to Legend Oaks Rehabilitation and Family First Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Parkinson’s research in Hope’s name.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis with Minister Matthew Butler from First Baptist Bikers Church of Texarkana, Texas officiating.

