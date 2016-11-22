Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Emilie Mary Harrison

Emilie Mary Harrison, 91, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Monday, November 21, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2016 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Mausoleum under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family wishes to thank Legend Oaks of Ennis and Family First Hospice for the love and care shown to Emilie and the family.

