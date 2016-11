Erline Harper, 58, passed away November 21, 2016. Visitation will be November 25, 2016 at the Eternal Rest Chapel in Ennis. Services will be at 1 p.m. November 26, 2016 at the Ennis Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 800 E. Freeman St. Burial will be at Carver Cemetery in Ferris, Tx.

Featured Links