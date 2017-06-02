Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Eugene McLeod Kuykendall

Eugene McLeod Kuykendall, 71, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Eugene was born in Los Angeles, California on March 23, 1946 to Porter and Jean (McLeod) Kuykendall.  He grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965.  He went on to attend Los Angeles Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Aircraft Mechanics.  On November 28, 1998 he married Bea Kelly and they made their home in Anchorage, Alaska.  He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force serving in Vietnam.
He worked for Continental Airlines, Union Pacific and the Alaska Railroad.  He enjoyed fishing and auto mechanics.
He is survived by his wife, Bea Kuykendall; step-son: Patrick Kelly; step-daughters: Carolyn Lima and Lori Gianni; nine grandchildren: six great-grandchildren; one brother, John Kuykendall and wife, Paulette; nephew, Kent Kuykendall; niece, Caryn Dado and six great nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-son Michael Kelly one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

