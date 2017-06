Evelyn Kay Evans

Evelyn Kay Evans was born on January 25, 1956 and passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017.

Evelyn was a resident of Texas.

She graduated from Ennis High School in 1974.

Visitation will be held on Sunday May 21 2017 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. A Celebration of her life will take place on Monday May 22 2017 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary Inc.

