Frances Imogene House, 92, passed away on November 9, 2016 in Ennis, Texas.

Imogene was born in Ennis on August 1, 1924, to Lawrence T. and Mattie (West) Fisher. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School. She worked in clerical positions at several companies before working at Ennis Business Forms, where she met her husband, Dwight House. They married on February 2, 1952, and made their home in Ennis.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her family was the joy of her life. She was a Charter Member of Baylor Baptist Church, and served as the secretary of her Sunday School Class there for many years.

Her memory will be cherished most by her loving family, including her two daughters: Julie McLelland and husband, Ethan; and Nancy Haning and husband, Ben; six grandchildren: James Stephens and wife, Lanette, Matthew Stephens and wife, Kristy, Cody Stephens, Katie Haning, Haley Minkley and husband, Michael, and Stephen Haning; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Tims.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, one sister and two nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2016 in Myrtle Cemetery with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Martha Class of Baylor Baptist Church.

