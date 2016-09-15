Frank Leslie Taraba

Frank Leslie Taraba, 91, was born December 28, 1924 in Telico, TX, and passed away September 13, 2016. After serving in the Navy, Frank graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1950. He spent 35 years working as a mechanical engineer at LTV in Grand Prairie, TX. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Prachyl Taraba.

He is survived by his children Janice Bielamowicz and husband Phillip, Carol Zinn and husband Mike, Gary Taraba and wife Anita, Daryl Taraba and wife Julie and Anita Branigan and husband Thomas, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10AM, Sept. 17, in the North Chapel at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Visitation is 6-8 PM, 7:00 PM Rosary, Sept. 16, at Calvary Hill Funeral Home , Dallas, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Patrick Catholic Church, 9643 Ferndale Rd. Dallas, TX 75238

