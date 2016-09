Frank Taylor

Frank Taylor, 68, passed away September 22, 2016. Services will be September 30, 2016 at 12 p.m. in the Eternal Rest Chapel at 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. Burial will be in the Rice Cemetery in Rice, Tx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St., Ennis, (972) 875-2393

