George Eston Sperry, 98, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017, at home in Lancaster, Texas. He was born in McKinney, Texas on January 15, 1918, son of the late Oscar Alonzo and Orpha Oliva Sperry. George’s memories of childhood centered around his older sister, Eula, and his four younger brothers, William, Doyle, Harrell and Delbert. He graduated from McKinney High School in 1937. In 1940 he married Edna Jo Wright, and they eventually made their home in Dallas, Texas. He was drafted into the Navy, where he learned his trade as a mechanic and proudly served his country during World War II. He was employed as a mechanic at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas until his retirement. He was widowed in 1993, and in 1994 he married Evelyn Sims. George loved the Lord and was proud to be a charter member of Memorial Assembly of God Church in Duncanville, Texas. Through the years, he remained active in the church as it evolved into Crossroads of Life Assembly of God. George’s passion was everything cars—he loved fixing them, buying and selling them, and especially driving them. He was especially proud of his family and loved to tell stories from his past, sometimes sharing a comic clipping he thought was funny. George is survived by 1 daughter, Linda Chapman (Richard); 3 sons, David Sperry, Eddie Sperry and Tim Sperry (Kayla); 2 brothers, Harrell Sperry and Delbert Sperry (Nancy); 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Jo, and his second wife, Evelyn; 2 daughters, Patsy and Anita Sperry; 1 sister, Eula Brown; 2 brothers, William and Doyle Sperry, and 1 grandson, Chris McGuyer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, with Reverend Greg White, Dr. Gaylan Claunch, and Reverend Derwood DuBose officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Laurel Land cemetery.

