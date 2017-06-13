Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

George Joe Patak

George Joe Patak, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Wood Memorial Nursing Home, Mineola, Tx.  George was born on September 5, 1932, in Ennis, Texas to Joe R. and Mary H. (Bauska) Patak.  On December 8, 1973, he married the love of his life, Tiny Bell Duckett (Tina) and they made their home in Palmer, TX in 1973.  He is survived by one son, Melvin Patak and wife Shirley of Ennis, TX; daughter Neva Ann King of Bardwell, TX; two setp daughters, Regina Beth and her husband Ronnie Ward; Brenda Yvonne and her husband Robert Vasquez; on step son, Billy Charles Christian Jr; two grandchildren, Brian King of Ennis, TX and Sarah Patak Johnson and husband Derek and great-grandchild, Eva of Ferris, TX; seven step grandchildren.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe R. and Mary H. Patak; wife Tiny Bell Duckett (Tina) Patak.  Memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced.

