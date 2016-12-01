Hugh Emmert

Edwin Emmert, Jr., 54, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Friday, November 25, 2016.

Edwin was born in Corsicana, Texas on September 10, 1962 to Hugh E. and Adeline (Henderson) Emmert, Sr. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1981. He went on to attend Texas State Tech College majoring in printing. On July 14, 1984 he married Donna Snider and they made their home in Ennis.

He worked in the printing business doing print worked for Print Art and Accurate Die for over twenty years. He was a member of the Cowboy Church of Ennis, Ennis FFA, Boy Scouts #210 and 205 and an Ennis Lionbacker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, the Texas Rangers and outdoor cooking. He loved his family and spending time with family and friends was his priority and joy.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Donna S. Emmert; sons: Hugh Emmert, III and wife Hannah, Landon Emmert and Heath Emmert; two sisters: Janice Dolezalik and husband, Mike and Peggy Dolezalik along with a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Duane Dolezalik.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at SPJST Hall of Ennis from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the Cowboy Church of Ennis located at 429 SE I Hwy 45 with Rev. Michael Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Rice Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cowboy Church of Ennis in Edwin’s name.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments