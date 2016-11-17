Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

J. Loyd Higdon, Jr.

J. Loyd Higdon, Jr., 34, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016. Loyd was born in Waxahachie, Texas on September 21, 1982 to Loyd and Denise (LaCroix) Higdon, Sr. He grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 2002. On August 27, 2005 he married Michelle Paige Wall and they made their home in Ferris in 2016. Loyd served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 2002-2011, in Japan, San Diego and Norfolk. He worked for Blackland Lumber Company for two years and Dakota Utility. He was a member of the J Bar C Cowboy Church. He enjoyed softball and hunting. His family was the light of his life and he enjoyed every minute he was given with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his memory will be cherished most by his family including his wife of eleven years, Michelle Higdon; his sons: Aydin Higdon and Kolby Higdon; his parents: Loyd and Denise Higdon, Sr.; one sister, Candice Rhodes and husband, Brad; one niece, two nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Interment will follow in Palmer Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc. www.jekeevermortuary.com

