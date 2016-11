J. Loyd Higdon

J. Loyd Higdon, Jr., 34, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Interment will follow in Palmer Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments