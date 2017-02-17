James R. “Buddy” Fincher

James R. “Buddy” Fincher, 77, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Jerry Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be James Hart, Andrew Fincher, Chris Hart, Samuel Fincher, Johnny Jennings and Sterling Stegman. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

