James Royce Ware

James Royce Ware, 82, passed away in Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

James was born in Byrd, Texas on June 16, 1934 to James Lee and Edna Mae (German) Ware. He grew up in Byrd and attended school in Byrd then graduated from Ennis High School in 1951. He married Jo Evelyn Lennon on June 13, 1953 and they made their home in Ennis before moving to Waxahachie in 2004.

He worked for Ennis Business Forms as a Supervisor for over forty-five years. He enjoyed constructing shops and working on and remodeling cars.

He is survived by his wife of over sixty-three years, Jo Evelyn Ware; sons: Roy Ware and wife, Sandi, Chris Ware, Brian Ware and wife, Jenny; daughter, Rona Ware; nine grandchildren: twelve great-grandchildren and two brothers: Kenneth Ware and wife, Georgia and Larry Ware and wife, Betty.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Jerry Ware.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Tom Christian officiating in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

