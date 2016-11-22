Janelle (Wingo) Houdek, 64, after a long and courageous battle with cancer passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2016 in Ennis, Texas. Janelle Wingo Houdek, laid her burdens down and joined her Lord and Savior for eternal peace.

Janelle was born in Ennis, Texas on January 10, 1952 to Jerrell and Mildred (Kriska) Wingo. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School. In 1990 she married Jimmy Houdek and they made their home in Ennis, Texas. A woman of faith and strength, Janelle enjoyed plants and gardening, family, and most of all, being Nene to her precious grandchildren, Hix and Jolie.

She is survived by her husband, James R. “Jimmy” Houdek; daughter, Courtney Tenpenny and husband, Zack; grandchildren: Hix and Jolie; nieces: Michele Barrow, Dawn Mitchell and Jenna Rejcek; nephew, Jerry Wingo; great-nieces and nephews: Alexandra, Sophia, Merrick, Jillian, Reid, Aidan, Chance and Maddox and many wonderful and loving friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jenna, as her “second daughter” and niece, for the abiding love and care she gave Janelle until her passing.

Janelle is preceded in death by her parents, Jerrell L. Wingo, Sr. and Mildred Kriska Wingo and brothers, Jerrell L. “Jerry” Wingo and Jeffrey F. Wingo.

Always ready with kind words and a warm heart, Janelle takes with her all of our love and the promise that we will all be together again someday.

The family wishes to thank Family First Hospice for their compassion and invaluable service as Nene made her final transition to everlasting life.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 beginning at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held in Myrtle Cemetery on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Pallbearers will be Juanette Beggs, Ann Fincher, Caron Griffin, Johnia Neil, Sara Erwin, Betty Mullins, Angie Juenemann, Brenda Haupt and Vivian Pechal. Services will be under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

