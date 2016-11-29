Jean Prachyl

Jean Prachyl, age 84 of Dallas, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2016. She was born to the late Louis John Mach and Emma Cikanek Mach on August 7, 1932 in Ennis TX.

Rosary will be said on November 25, 2016 at 1:30 pm preceding the Mass of the Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ennis TX. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Jean graduated from North Dallas High School and remained a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Ennis. Jean was a loving and nurturing mother, wife and caregiver. She was embraced in love all her life by her family and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Emma; husband Stanley J. Prachyl and grandson Mark Cochran.

Jean is survived by daughter Monica Cochran and Mike Cochran; daughter Charlotte Prachyl and Mike Sheaner; son Dave Prachyl and Tricia Prachyl and four grandchildren Elaine and Erin Cochran, Andrew and Matthew Prachyl.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mark Cochran Scholarship Fund, c/o Cistercian Preparatory School, 3550 Cistercian Rd., Irving, TX 75039.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Caruth Haven Court and The Plaza at Edgemere assisted living communities for their support in her final years.

