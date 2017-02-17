Jeanette Miller Houdek

At high noon on Sunday, February 12, 2017, Jeanette Miller Houdek was graciously welcomed into the arms of Her Savior Jesus Christ. She was welcomed at heaven’s gate by her parents, John A. and Lela Miller, her first husband, Author Lee Lancaster, Jr., three brothers: George, Nick and Carl Miller. She was also greeted at Heaven’s gate by her three sisters, Eloise Jacob, Alene Miller, Helen Meredith and her second husband, Stanley Houdek, Jr. who passed on October 13, 1998.

Jeanette was born August 26, 1925 in Dallas, Texas. She attended Forest Avenue High School graduating in 1943. Jeanette worked for Sears Roebuck and Company, the Ralston Purina Company, Scottish Rite Hospital and was employed by the Coca Cola Company and the Maryland Club Coffee Division as Secretary to the District Manager. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ennis, Beta Sigma Phi, lifetime member of SOKOL and the Red Hatters Club. She loved playing cards with her Presbyterian friends and her card group of friends.

She leaves behind her step-son, Larry Don Houdek and wife, Dollie of Ennis; step-daughter, Betty Mullins and husband, Larry of Ennis; five grandchildren: ten great-grandchildren; a special niece, Ann Sears of Arlington and many other friends and family. She was lovingly cared for by her special care giver Gwen Smith for the last two years. Her independent spirit, sharp mind and friendship will be missed by all.

Visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Steve Holston officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortary.com

