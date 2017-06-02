Ennis Daily News

Jeannette MacDonald

Jeannette MacDonald, 86, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Jeannette was born in El Paso, Texas on December 9, 1930 to Maurice L. and Clara Ann (Burke) MacDonald. She grew up in El Paso and attended school there. She moved to Ennis in 1963 from Longview.

She worked for Ennis Business Forms for over thirty years as a proof reader. She was a member of Anthony Drive Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet.

She is survived by sons: Maurice Rexrode, Clint King and David Lambert; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Durlyn Ann Klema, granddaughter, Crystal Lowe and great-granddaughter, Sarah Hickman.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests no flowers be sent if you choose to make a donation in Jeannette’s name they ask that you consider Anthony Drive Baptist Church, P O Box 9, Ennis, TX 75120.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jun 2 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017