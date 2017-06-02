Jeannette MacDonald

Jeannette MacDonald, 86, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Jeannette was born in El Paso, Texas on December 9, 1930 to Maurice L. and Clara Ann (Burke) MacDonald. She grew up in El Paso and attended school there. She moved to Ennis in 1963 from Longview.

She worked for Ennis Business Forms for over thirty years as a proof reader. She was a member of Anthony Drive Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet.

She is survived by sons: Maurice Rexrode, Clint King and David Lambert; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Durlyn Ann Klema, granddaughter, Crystal Lowe and great-granddaughter, Sarah Hickman.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests no flowers be sent if you choose to make a donation in Jeannette’s name they ask that you consider Anthony Drive Baptist Church, P O Box 9, Ennis, TX 75120.

Comments

comments