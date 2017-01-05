Jerry E. Zmolek

Jerry E. Zmolek, age 84, passed away on January 4, 2017 in Dallas. He was born on October 21, 1932 in New Waverly, Texas to Joseph and Marie (Janku) Zmolek. He grew up in Ennis, an avid hunter in his younger days, and a creative inventor throughout his life. He was also an incredible story teller, the keeper of family memories. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War; worked for Braniff Airlines as a mechanic and manager, and later at Dalfort Aviation.

He and his wife traveled to Czechoslovakia twice to trace his family’s heritage. Jerry also assembled all of the military information on his older brothers to ensure their names and rank were included in the Ennis Veteran’s Memorial Park. He also had them included in a book called Czechs In Uniform A Tribute To Our Czech Veterans which was published by the Texas Czech Genealogical Society. Jerry was a member of Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church, SPJST, and the Braniff Retirement Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ella Mae Zmolek; daughter, Diane Rodgers and husband Mark, son, Jerry Wayne Zmolek; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 14 siblings.

The family will receive friends from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. with a Rosary at 9 A.M. on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis with Father John Dick as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Ennis.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bmmfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas, 972-878-2211.

Comments

comments