Jessica Leigh Bohanon, 44, danced her way from this life into her Heavenly home on Monday, May 15, 2017 from Dallas, Texas.

Jessica came into this world on March 25, 1973 in Dallas, Texas. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1991. She graduated from TWU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was working on her Master’s Degree in Technology from Texas A&M Commerce. She married the love of her life, Kevin Bohanon, on July 2, 1994 in Ennis, Texas.

Jessica was an outstanding teacher for the Ennis Independent School District working for seventeen years serving at Sam Houston Elementary School, W.B. Travis Elementary School and Lummus Intermediate School where she was loved by both students and staff. Jessica was also a dance instructor and coordinator for Encore Dance Studio. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, technology, holiday cooking, music and was a voracious reader.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bohanon; daughter, Amanda Bohanon; son, Aaron Bohanon; father, James Rogers, Jr.; mother, Portia Lewis and husband, Roy and brother, Lehman Rogers and wife, Michelle; parents-in-law: Dennis and Carolyn Bohanon along with a host of extended family and friends, nieces and a nephew.

Jessica leaves a legacy in the lives touched and changed by the love she showed to everyone with whom she came in contact.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the San Jacinto Auditorium with Rev. Buck Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider TNBC Foundation (Triple Negative Breast Cancer), P. O. Box 204, Norwood, NJ 07648.

