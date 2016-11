Jimmie McKnight

Jimmie McKnight, 38, passed away November 19, 2016. Visitation will be November 25, 2016 from 2-8 p.m. at the Desoto Eternal Rest Chapel, 1400 N. Hampton, Desoto. Services will be November 26, 2016 at 12 p.m. at Desoto Eternal Rest in Desoto. Burial will be at Midlothian Cemetery, Midlotian.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. 75119.

