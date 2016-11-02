Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Jimmie Ruth Lowry,  age 84, of Bardwell passed away in Ennis on October 29, 2016.  She was born on November 23, 1931 in Pecos, Texas to Esmer and Estelle (Powell) Dick.  She married James Edwin Lowry on July 29, 1967 and was a longtime member of Bardwell United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.

Jimmie is survived by one grandson, Michael Lowry and wife Kim of Odessa, Texas; one great granddaughter, Megan Estelle Lowry; one great grandson, Michael Alton Lowry; one brother-in-law, J.B. Lowry, Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Jodie Lowry Early and Bonnie Lowry; one step daughter, Linda Begley and husband Kevin; one step son, J. Bryan Lowry and wife Yvette; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Jimmie is preceded in death by her parents, Esmer and Estelle Dick; husband, James Edwin Lowry; son, Michael Keith Lowry; two step sons, Jimmy Earl Lowry and J. Ryan Lowry; and one step daughter, Laquitta Higgins.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 noon on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Bardwell United Methodist Church in Bardwell with the service following with Doctor Larry Jinks officiating. Burial will be at the Elm Branch Cemetery in Bardwell.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas. 972-878-2211.

