Joan Laurea Tyner

Joan Laurea Tyner, 76, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Monday, October 31, 2016.Visitation in be held on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

