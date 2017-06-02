JoAnne Zmolik Macalik

JoAnne Zmolik Macalik, 72, passed away in Mabank, Texas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

JoAnne was born in Dallas, Texas on May 12, 1944 to Frank and Viola Olga (Dlabaj) Zmolik. She grew up in Dallas and graduated from Bishop Dunn High School in 1962. On May 15, 1965 she married Anthony James Macalik and they made their home in Dallas before moving to Mabank in 1984.

She worked for First Southwest for over forty-two years as an Investment Banker retiring in 2013. She was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. She enjoyed gardening and camping and her family was the joy of her life.

She is survived by her son, Anthony James Macalik, Jr. and wife, Lori Ann; grandchildren: John Anthony Macalik, Lexie Rust, Johnathan Rust and Brittany Robinson; great-grandchildren: Allen Robinson, Kaylle Robinson and Matty Robinson; brother, Frank Zmolik and wife, Linda; sisters: Judy Wyner, Marilynn Comeau and husband, John, Cathie O’Briant and husband, Larry; Jeannie Williams and husband, Dannie, Tina Kinser and husband, Danny, Kim Lindsey and husband, Troy and Lisa Gibbons and husband, Jeff along with a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony James Macalik on May 25, 2015 her parents and brother, Timmy Zmolik.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Comments

comments