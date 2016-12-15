Joe C. Valigura

Joe C.Valigura, age 90, was ushered into the loving arms of the Lord on December 14, 2016, at Legend Oaks in Ennis, Texas. He was born October 29, 1926, in Caldwell, Texas. Joe married the love of his life Billie Marie Toth on August 12, 1947, in Ennis. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.

Joe owned and operated Joe’s Garage where he served the people of Ennis for over 40 years as an auto mechanic. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid bowler. He also loved fishing. He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey in WWII.

Left to cherish his memories are his three daughters, Madelyn Cepak and husband Harry of Dallas; Ruth E. Cepak of Whitney and Amy Dojahn and husband D. J. of Ennis; grandchildren, Lucas Cepak and wife Tobi, Veronica White and husband John, Joshua Cepak, Josef Cepak and wife Tracy and Malinda Mercado and husband Abran; great grandchildren, Phebe, Dexter, Declan, Kaitlee and Charlie; brother, Ronnie Valigura and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and William, and wife, Billie Valigura.

Visitation for family and friends will be 9-11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2016, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, 2016, at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Ennis.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Runnin Free Ranch at: https://www.facebook.com/Runnin-Free-Ranch-701384706668246/info?tab=overview or www.gofundme.com/h2vvmqzg.

