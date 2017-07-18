Johhnie E. Krajca

Johnnie I. Krajca, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 15th on his farm. Johnnie was born on November 7, 1932 to John J. and Julia C. (Zissa) Krajca. He grew up in the Creechville and Telico communities and graduated from St. John High School in 1950. He served his country proudly during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955 and came home to marry his sweetheart, Margaret Ann (Martinek) August 11, 1956. To this union were born their four daughters: Rita, Marlene, Laure and Allis.

Johnnie was a member of St. John Catholic Church, and a life-long member of the local fraternal lodges: SPJST Lodge #25, KJT #35, RVOS Lodge #51, American Legion, SOKOL, Knights of Columbus, VFW and WFLA.

Johnnie worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, Larkin and Flintkote. He delivered Jax beer in Ellis County, drove the St. John School bus and delivered mail for the US Post Office. He also was a sales representative for SPJST life insurance and RVOS home owners insurance.

Most notably, “Johnnie I” will be remembered as a Polka DJ on KBEC radio station bringing joy to listeners for 48½ years.

Johnnie was very proud of his Czech heritage, he was an avid lover of polka music and a fraternalist at heart. He enjoyed seeing people happy, loved a good joke, a good beer and a good bargain. Most of all he loved his family; his “pretty grandmas”, his “pretty girls” and his “málí šívák” grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Julia Krajca and son-in-law, Steve Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret; his daughters: Rita Holland and husband Kenneth, Marlene Clark, Laure Krajca and husband Greg Crow, Allis Droste and husband, Tom. His grandchildren: Brian Holland; April Holland and Clint Wyatt; Jake Holland and Jessica; Miranda Henson and Grant; Raychel Walker and Austin; Madeline and Erica Clark; Jerrod Ryan and Sarah; Blake Ryan and Haley; Brandon and Amanda Droste. His great-grandchildren: Austen, Madison and Maison Holland; Luke and June Holland; and Garrett Wyatt; Beau, Winnie and Clark Henson; and Kalynn Ryan.

Serving as pall bearers are his grandsons: Brian Holland, Jake Holland, Jerrod Ryan, Blake Ryan, Brandon Droste, Grant Henson, Austin Walker, and Clint Wyatt.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in honor of Johnnie to the SPJST Lodge #25 Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Memorials may be sent to SPJST Lodge #25, P. O. Box 129, Ennis, Texas 75120.

