Jose Maria DeLaFuente, Sr. “Camargo”

Jose age 80, was called to the House of Paradise on February 16, 2017 to help our heavenly Father, with mission only he could accomplish. Jose was born January 13, 1937 in Wizachitos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Trinida Davila & Juan DeLaFuente. He was the third of seven children; Arcadio, Guadalupe, Jose Maria, Olma, Ramon, San Juana and Martina. Jose entered Texas as an immigrant at the age of 12, becoming independent and a very hard worked as a child to better his family’s life. There was not a day that daddy missed work, regardless of what his situations were. He married San Juana Reyna Monetmayor of Odem, Texas in 1956 in Sinton, Texas where they lived until relocating to Ennis, Texas. He had nine children with San Juana; Cruz Gonzales, Juan DeLaFuente, Jesus DeLaFuente, Jose Maria DeLaFuente, Jr., Israel DeLaFuente, Ruth DeLaFuente, Manuel DeLaFuente, Sarah DeLaFuente and Mary DeLaFuente. In 1976 Jose married Juana Rodriguez of Dilley, Texas in Garland, Texas together they had two children; Guadalupe Jaime, Jr. and Jessie DeLaFuente. He made his home in Bardwell, Texas from 1978 to 1995. Jose worked for Eugene Lipsey for over 40 years and Ennis Automotive for 10 years until retiring in 1995. He married Martha Ovalle in Dallas, Texas. Jose went to the House of Paradise in his home in Houston peacefully surrounded by all his children, before departing on his journey he assured everyone he was the happiest he had ever been and the happiest day of his life. Jose leaves behind to cherish his memory eight children, Cruz Gonzales of Ennis, TX., Jose Maria DeLaFuente, Jr. of Ennis, TX., Israel DeLaFuente, Sr., of Seagoville, TX., Ruth Norris & husband Bobby of Galveston, TX., Sarah DeLaFuente of Ennis, TX., Mary Estrada & husband Manuel of Ennis, TX., Guadalupe Jaime, Jr. & wife Elizabeth of Richardson, TX., and Jessie DeLaFuente & wife Sylvia of Houston, TX.; 33 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters San Juana DeLaFuente Muniz & husband Enrique of Garland, TX and Martina DeLaFuente Muniz & husband Adan of Garland, TX.; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him a lot. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan DeLaFuente and Trinida Davila; three brothers, Guadalupe DeLaFuente, Ramon DeLaFuente, and Arcadio DeLaFuente; sister, Olma Guerra; and three sons, Juan DeLaFuente, Jesus DeLaFuente, and Manuel DeLaFuente. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 4p-8p and Friday, February 24, 2017 from 4p-8p. Service will be Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2 pm at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home Chapel in Ennis, with Pastor Abelino Muniz officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Ennis.

