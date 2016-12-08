Tarleton
Josephine Patricia Ries

Josephine Patricia Ries, age 86 of Ennis, Texas went to be with the Lord December 6, 2016, at Legend Oaks Health & Rehab in Ennis. Josephine retired from DISD after 35 years as school nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents John B. and Margaret (Grant) Ries; two brothers, J.B. Ries and James Ries; five sisters, Winifred Healy, Elizabeth Redlinger, Rita Specht, Marguerite Bludworth and Anna Pearson.  Josephine leaves behind to cherish her memory, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2016, at Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as Celebrant.

The family would like to express their thanks for the loving care given to Josephine by Legend Oaks.

