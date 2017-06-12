Larry Christopher

Larry W. Christopher, 71, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Larry was born in Grand Saline, Texas on January 31, 1946 to David and Doris (Allen) Christopher. He grew up in Ellis County and graduated from Avalon High School in 1965. He went on to attend Navarro College. In October of 1982 he married Donna Willey and they made their home in Ennis. He served his country proudly in the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1966-1969.

He worked for Brimer Plumbing, City Plumbing and was the owner of A & L Plumbing from 1980 to 2016. He was a member of the Baptist Church, IOOF and American Legion. He had been a softball coach and was an umpire for twenty-five years. He enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Christopher; sons: David Christopher and wife, Melissa and Danny Willey and wife, Melissa; daughter, Sharon Christopher; seventeen grandchildren; brother, Barry Christopher; sister, Joan Smith; special friend, Chuck Tennent and a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Andy Christopher and two sisters, Helen June Haught and Linda Sue Glenn.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. James Smith officiating assisted by Chuck Tennent. Pallbearers will be Jacob Fincher, Marty Haught, Jeremy Christopher, Christopher Smith, David Moore, Johnny Thompson and Justin Godwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Christopher, Cody Christopher and Jimmy Ellison Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in Rodgers Cemetery of Grand Saline under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the Larry Christopher Memorial Fund at Ennis State Bank.

