Laura “Kay” Kathryn Perry

“Kay” (Laura Kathryn) Hobbs Perry passed away peacefully May 10, 2017, at the age of 78 in Dallas, Texas. She was born June 6, 1938, in Rice, Texas, to Marie Elizabeth and Chester Moses Hobbs. A 1956 graduate of Corsicana High School, she continued her education at Navarro Junior College. On October 10, 1958, she married her true love Jimmy Wayne Perry, whom she had known since first grade and whose mother was a close friend of her own mother, Marie. Jim and Kay would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this coming October.

Kay gave her time and energy to her family, her friends, and her church. She and Jim had a marriage that was an example of how to love one another through good times and bad. She was a doting mother, raising her daughter to have a sense of style, a sense of purpose, and a sense of humor. Kay was also a gentle and attentive caregiver to her son and her mother through their long illnesses.

Kay was a friend who would give you a ride, a dollar, a meal, a listening ear, whatever you needed–and always a laugh. Her wit and often self-deprecating sense of humor made her a joy to be around and turned every kitchen-table gab session into a party. She was loyal, kind, and concerned about others until the end, spending her energy in her last days making sure those around her knew how much they were loved.

