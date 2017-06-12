Laura “Kay” Kathryn Perry
“Kay” (Laura Kathryn) Hobbs Perry passed away peacefully May 10, 2017, at the age of 78 in Dallas, Texas. She was born June 6, 1938, in Rice, Texas, to Marie Elizabeth and Chester Moses Hobbs. A 1956 graduate of Corsicana High School, she continued her education at Navarro Junior College. On October 10, 1958, she married her true love Jimmy Wayne Perry, whom she had known since first grade and whose mother was a close friend of her own mother, Marie. Jim and Kay would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this coming October.
Kay gave her time and energy to her family, her friends, and her church. She and Jim had a marriage that was an example of how to love one another through good times and bad. She was a doting mother, raising her daughter to have a sense of style, a sense of purpose, and a sense of humor. Kay was also a gentle and attentive caregiver to her son and her mother through their long illnesses.
Kay was a friend who would give you a ride, a dollar, a meal, a listening ear, whatever you needed–and always a laugh. Her wit and often self-deprecating sense of humor made her a joy to be around and turned every kitchen-table gab session into a party. She was loyal, kind, and concerned about others until the end, spending her energy in her last days making sure those around her knew how much they were loved.
She was a long-time member and former secretary of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Mesquite and volunteered for numerous other organizations. She also worked at Tosch Elementary for a number of years, giving hugs and smiles to so many children.
Kay was predeceased by her parents, her son Michael, and her brother Jack William “Peanut” Hobbs. She is survived by her devoted husband Jim, daughter Karla, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
The family is forever grateful to the medical teams of Dr. Michael Grant, Dr. Cynthia Osborne, and the 3rd floor Truett nursing staff and Palliative Care team of Baylor University Medical Center who so lovingly cared for her. They would also like to thank nurses of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, led by Lee Poole, who sustained them in her final days.
A private burial for family and close friends will be held Friday, May 12, at 3:00 pm in the Rice Cemetery. A memorial service honoring Kay’s life will take place at St. Marks UMC in Mesquite at 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 13, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Marks UMC, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
Private family graveside services will be held in Rice Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.
