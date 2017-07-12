Leonard H. Drozd

Leonard H. Drozd, 85, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Leonard was born in Ennis, Texas on September 15, 1931 to Henry Frank and Agnes Victoria (Vasek) Drozd. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from St. John High School in 1949 as Valedictorian. He went on to the University of Texas in Austin receiving a degree in Geology. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.

He worked for Henry’s Candy Service from 1956-2008 as a salesman and then as owner, he was known around town as “The Candyman”. He was a member of the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and KJT. He enjoyed all kinds of sports including, softball, bowling, and the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by two brothers: Father Henry Drozd and Bernard Drozd and wife, Nancy; sister, Yvonne Mastroianni and husband, Jordan; sister-in-law, Mary Drozd; fifteen nieces and nephews along with several great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Deonys Drozd.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father Henry Drozd as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Comments

comments