Libbie Lewis

Libbie Lewis was born February 25, 1925 in Telico, Texas to George and Annie Kouba. She attended Alsdorf Elementary School and Ennis High School. As a young girl she liked to ride horses. While attending high school, she was listed as an exceptional student decorator in a national magazine. She was also responsible for redecorating the high school homemaking department. She worked in Grand Prairie at North American Aviation. Erlangers Sewing Company, Brown’s Department Store, Metal Grip Manufacturing Company, LTV, and Computax. She married Earnest Lewis April 12, 1942, in Waxahachie. They moved to Grand Prairiein 1945. They had two children, Carla (Caldwell) Lewis and Steve Lewis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest, her parents Annie and George Kouba; brother, Richard Kouba, Sr. and wife Lou, and their son, Richard Kouba, Jr. Libbie is survived by daughter, Carla Caldwell (Wayne), son, Steve Lewis (Deana); grandchildren Jennifer Salazar (Lupe), Mason Caldwell (Teri), Jordan Lewis, Mara Lewis and Kenna Lewis; great grandchildren Olivia and Adam Salazar, Rylan and Brynlea Caldwell. Libbie loved spending time with her family, sewing and working with plants. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Grand Prairie. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm, Monday, May 15, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Grand Prairie. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Monday, May 15, 2017 at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Old Southland Cemetery in Grand Prairie.

