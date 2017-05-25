Libbie Pavelka

Libbie Pavelka passed away peacefully just 11 days after her 100th birthday. She was born on February 9, 1917 to Frank and Hermina (Dostal) Petr. A life long resident of Ennis. She was married to Miro A. Pavelka, Sr. on June 15, 1941. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers and four sisters. Libbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated employee of Ennis Business Forms, Inc. Libbie was also active in several Czech fraternal organizations as an officer and member. She was an avid gardener and thoroughly enjoyed her association with the Ennis Garden Club. Spring at her home was always a panorama of color. Libbie is survived by her sons: Dr. Miro A. Pavelka, Jr. and wife, Janet and Dr. James Pavelka and wife, Sallie. Libbie is also survived by five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numberous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 6 pm until 8 pm in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. A Celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11 am in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rev. Steve Holston officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

