Luther Edward Scott, III

Luther Edward Scott, III, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 in Waxahachie, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Father John Dick officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Land Cemetery of Dallas under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family requests if you choose to make a donation in Luther’s name to a charity that you consider the Alzheimer’s Association.

