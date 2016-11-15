Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Luther Edward Scott, III

Luther Edward Scott, III, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 in Waxahachie, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Father John Dick officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Land Cemetery of Dallas under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family requests if you choose to make a donation in Luther’s name to a charity that you consider the Alzheimer’s Association.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 15 2016. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016