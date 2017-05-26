Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Lydia Garcia

Lydia Garcia, age 55 went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 25, 2017.  She was born on December 1, 1961 in  Corpus Christi, Texas to Julio and Ramona Garcia.  She was a loving Christian woman who loved her children and grandchildren. She worked at Lion Country Cleaners for 13 years, and was a member of Temple Of Power church in Ennis. Surviving Lydia are her husband of 19 years, Juan Garcia; children, Benjamin C. Rodriguez, Jr. and wife Yolanda, Gina Rodriguez, Jessie Joe Garcia, and Angelica Spencer; grandchildren, Benjamin Bryce Rodriguez, Rolando Ray Rodriguez, Mia Anisa Rodriguez, Alono Sonnie Rodriguez, and Cierra Spencer; siblings, Ray Garcia, Filomena Mata and husband Domingo Reyna, Celia Fira and husband Raul, Sylvia Rodriguez and husband Raymond, Bertha G. Luna, Armando Garcia and wife Aurora, Ramona Diaz and husband Fernando, and Julio Garcia and wife Tina; uncle, Jose Garcia; aunts; Maria Garcia and Lupe Saucedo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Ramona Garcia.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis. A Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin in Ennis with Pastorn Godsey officiating.To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bmmfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas, 972-878-2211.

