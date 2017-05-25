Marjorie Fitzgerald Sikes

Marjorie Fitzgerald Sikes, born in Ennis on May 15th. 1923, passed away at the age of 93 at her home in Ennis on Feb. 6th. 2017. She is survived by three children, numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. As per her request, no service is planned. Her ashes will be distributed at a private occasion. She was a wonderful wife, Mother & Grandmother for many years. We will all miss her tremendously, and are comforted with the knowledge that she is now free from pain & discomfort in the presence of The Lord Jesus Christ.

