Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Martha Mosley

Martha Mosley, 75, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Martha was born in Breese, Illinois on November 22, 1941 to Theo and Barbara (Pateks) Abel. She grew up in Breese and graduated from Breese High School in 1959. On November 22, 1966 she married Robert Mosley and they made their home in Chicago before moving to Ennis.

She worked for Fallen Electric for over ten years as a machine operator.

She is survived by her son, Harold Mosley; daughter, Gina Ullom and husband, Dalton; grandchild, Jarod Mosley and brother, Mike Abel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Mosley, son, Larry Naccarato, two brothers, Ted Abel and Richard Abel and sister, Ruth Jenkins.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017