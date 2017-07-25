Martha Mosley

Martha Mosley, 75, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Martha was born in Breese, Illinois on November 22, 1941 to Theo and Barbara (Pateks) Abel. She grew up in Breese and graduated from Breese High School in 1959. On November 22, 1966 she married Robert Mosley and they made their home in Chicago before moving to Ennis.

She worked for Fallen Electric for over ten years as a machine operator.

She is survived by her son, Harold Mosley; daughter, Gina Ullom and husband, Dalton; grandchild, Jarod Mosley and brother, Mike Abel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Mosley, son, Larry Naccarato, two brothers, Ted Abel and Richard Abel and sister, Ruth Jenkins.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

