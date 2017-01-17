Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons)

Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons), 64, passed away peacefully in her Las Vegas home surrounded by those that loved her on January 2, 2017. Mary was born in Austin, TX but raised in Ennis, TX where she graduated from St. Joseph’s High School. Mary received her Diploma in Nursing in 1977 from West Suffolk Hospital School in England. She then moved to Las Vegas and completed her Bachelors of Science in Allied Health at College of St. Francis in 1986. Mary dedicated her life to changing the medical care to ensure patient care and rights were at the forefront. During her time, she developed the oncology program department at Sunrise Hospital, was awarded a grant from Susan G. Koman, runner up for March of Dimes Nurse of the Year. When she wasn’t working in the profession that she loved, she enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, her dog Louie, and trying her luck at Deuces Wild.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother Mary Margaret Clemons and her first grandson, Glenn Castillo.

She is survived by her four brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Clemons, David (Carol) Clemons, Asa (Jodi) Clemons, and James (Wilda) Clemons.

She is also survived by her three daughters: Teena (Todd) Ringsmuth, Renee (Angie) Gerron, and Natalie (Kenneth) Castillo; and five grandchildren: Emalee Castillo, Declan Ringsmuth, Lillie Gerron, Londyn Gerron, and Owen Castillo.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Always Better Care Hospice for their support in her final days. Services will be held at St. John’s on January 20th, 2017 at 10 a.m. Reception immediately following.

